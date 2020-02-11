Mumbai: Two pythons rescued in Borivli East Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

In two separate incidents, two huge Indian Rock Pythons were rescued from Borivli East late Sunday night. While one was rescued from under the bonnet of a car, the other was rescued from the kitchen of a house at Kajupada. Both locations are adjacent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.



Speaking to mid-day, Honorary Wildlife Warden... In two separate incidents, two huge Indian Rock Pythons were rescued from Borivli East late Sunday night. While one was rescued from under the bonnet of a car, the other was rescued from the kitchen of a house at Kajupada. Both locations are adjacent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.Speaking to mid-day, Honorary Wildlife Warden 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this