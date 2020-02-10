Global  

Delhi assembly election result 2020: List of Bharatiya Janata Party winners

Zee News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Live news and results of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winners in Delhi Assembly election 2020:  BJP contested the Delhi assembly election under the leadership of actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari. Prime minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah did high-octane campaigns and tried to woo the voters of Delhi. 
News video: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari reacts to poll loss, comments on Shaheen Bagh

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari reacts to poll loss, comments on Shaheen Bagh 03:01

 The president of Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit commented on the defeat suffered in the Delhi Assembly elections.

AAP sweeps Delhi: Meet the 8 BJP candidates who defied Kejriwal wave & won [Video]AAP sweeps Delhi: Meet the 8 BJP candidates who defied Kejriwal wave & won

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly Election, a few Bharatiya Janata Party candidates managed to withstand the wave. The latter managed to secure eight seats in the 70-member House.

‘Failed to connect with people’: BJP concedes defeat, congratulates AAP for win [Video]‘Failed to connect with people’: BJP concedes defeat, congratulates AAP for win

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Delhi reacted to Aam Aadmi Party’s win in the state assembly election.

Delhi assembly election result 2020: List of Aam Aadmi Party winners

Aam Adami Party was the first to release its candidate list and contested in all the 70 seats of Delhi assembly. Out of the total 70 seats, 46 are sitting MLAs...
Congress leaders speak in two different voices on supporting AAP after Delhi Assembly election 2020 result

Congress leaders have been left high and dry after all exit polls on Delhi Assembly election predicted an absolute victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) when...
