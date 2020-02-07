Global  

Delhi Election Results 2020 Live: BJP takes slight lead from Okhla, Shaheen Bagh falls under this seat

Zee News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Delhi Election Results 2020 Live: Sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan of Aam Aadmi Party trails from Okhla assembly seat.
News video: Delhi polls 2020: AAP cites videos to back claims that efforts to tamper EVMs being made |OneIndia

 CONG ON POST-POLL ALLIANCE WITH AAP: DEPENDS ON ELECTION RESULTS, DELHI POLLS: AAP CITES VIDEOS, SAYS VOTING MACHINES TAMPERED, RSS LEADER: THOSE WHO WANT TO WORK FOR INDIA, MUST WORK FOR HINDUS, GOA ARCHBISHOP: CAA IS DIVISIVE & DISCRIMINATORY, REVOKE IMMEDIATELY GERMAN STUDY: INDIA AMONG 20...

Delhi polls | Not just Shaheen Bagh..: Police’s security brief for polling day [Video]Delhi polls | Not just Shaheen Bagh..: Police’s security brief for polling day

Delhi Police briefed on preparations ahead of Delhi Polls on Saturday. DCP Election Cell Sharat Kumar Sinha said illicit liquor was seized ahead of polling day. Sinha also briefed on the security ahead..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:15Published

SC to hear plea against Shaheen Bagh protest after Delhi polls | Oneindia News [Video]SC to hear plea against Shaheen Bagh protest after Delhi polls | Oneindia News

THE SUPREME COURT WHILE HEARING THE PLEAS ON SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST TODAY HAS ESTABLISHED THAT IT DOESN'T WANT TO INFLUENCE DELHI POLLS ANY FURTHER, ADJOURNING THE PLEA FILED BY THE BJP MLA SEEKING TO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:27Published


Delhi election results: constituencies to watch out for

With the Delhi Assembly election results scheduled to be announced tomorrow, here are some of the key constituencies to watch.
Hindu

AAP sweep or surprise BJP win in Delhi? Suspense to end tomorrow

A day before the Delhi election results, the BJP on Monday exuded confidence that it would form the government but adopted a cautious approach on plans for...
IndiaTimes


ndtv

NDTV #ResultsWithNDTV | "We'll have to analyse the results. Probably, we have not been able to match what Arvind Kejriwa… https://t.co/nESiJvujWA 5 seconds ago

centristchap

Nadolf modilini RT @ndtv: #ResultsWithNDTV | Congress MP AR Chowdhury on poll trends. (ANI) #DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults Live updates here: http… 6 seconds ago

devasahayum

Devasahayum Delhi election results 2020 live: AAP maintains comfortable lead, looks set to retain Delhi https://t.co/t8OsiarCVL 17 seconds ago

ParomitaDey1

Paromita Dey RT @ndtv: Follow NDTV's special election coverage all day on https://t.co/LpfcFgEPtg and NDTV 24x7 Live updates on #ResultsWithNDTV here:… 17 seconds ago

rakesh26329280

Rakesh Raushon RT @indiatvnews: #DelhiREsultsOnIndiaTV: #AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan Trailing From Okhla; BJP Leads Follow Live Updates: https://t.co/PDJ… 21 seconds ago

IndiaToday

India Today #ResultOnDelhi | AAP's Amanatullah Khan is trailing from Okhla. More updates : https://t.co/kyRGxikofC #DIU… https://t.co/HvY7ZpGXcV 21 seconds ago

abhinitk

abhinit khanna RT @ThePrintIndia: #DelhiElectionResults trends at 11:45am Follow ThePrint's live blog for latest updates: https://t.co/K9fungZjAl https:/… 26 seconds ago

rajeevdubey

rajeevdubey Delhi Election Results Live Updates: AAP all set to retain power; leads on 54 seats; BJP struggles with 16 seats https://t.co/X5MVN5HsDP 45 seconds ago

