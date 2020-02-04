Global  

Delhi assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal leading, his deputy Sisodia trailing

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
According to poll trends by the Election Commission, the chief minister is leading by over 6,300 votes while Sisodia is trailing by 754 votes from Patparganj constituency. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot is leading by 1,115 votes from Najafgarh constituency and BJP's Ajeet Singh Kharkhari is leading.
