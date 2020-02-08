Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi election result 2020: Key constituencies of Delhi, their winners and losers

Delhi election result 2020: Key constituencies of Delhi, their winners and losers

Zee News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Delhi Election Results 2020 Live: Since the last assembly elections, BJP has made gains on several seats.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi election 2020: Voting for 70-Assembly constituencies underway

Delhi election 2020: Voting for 70-Assembly constituencies underway 03:14

 Voting for 70-Assembly constituencies underway in Delhi. The polling began at 8 am. Voters are seen standing in queue to cast their votes amid tight security. Delhi election is largely being seen as 2-way race between AAP and BJP.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi election result 2020: Counting begins at 11 districts in presence of 33 observers

In the wake of ongoing anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO's Office had put all five polling stations in the area under the "critical" category....
Zee News

Delhi assembly election result 2020: List of Aam Aadmi Party winners

Live news and results of Aam Adami Party (AAP) winners in Delhi Assembly election 2020: AAP was the first to release its candidate list and contested in all the...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.