Delhi election results for key candidates | Kejriwal leads in New Delhi, while Sisodia trails

Hindu Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing in Patparganj constituency by a little over 2,000 votes.
Delhi election results: Mamata congratulates Kejriwal, says people have rejected narrow divisive politics

Only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded, says the West Bengal Chief Minister
Hindu

Delhi Assembly elections 2020 results: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal leading in New Delhi constituency

Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: According to the current election trends, Delhi Chief Minister is leading in his constituency by 6399 votes.
DNA


