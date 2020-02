The State Congress on Tuesday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.“Congrats

Prashant Kishor's campaign strategy takes AAP to victory: Here are his other successful stints As the Aam Aadmi Party has retained power in Delhi and will form the government for the third time, there's one person who also deserves credit - Prashant...

DNA 1 week ago