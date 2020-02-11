H D Kumaraswamy congratulates Arvind Kejriwal, AAP
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Congratulations to AAP and voters of Delhi for testifying that successful politics with development as criteria (to win polls), amidst money and muscle power," Kumaraswamy tweeted. Welcoming the mandate of the people, he said in a series of tweets that the mature voter of Delhi did not change his stand, despite BJP's might, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and the entire central government on its side.