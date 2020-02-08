Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Hanuman > Hanuman ji has blessed us: Kejriwal on AAP victory

Hanuman ji has blessed us: Kejriwal on AAP victory

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday addressing volunteers at the party office for the first time after he got a clear majority in Delhi assembly poll said the party's landslide victory was a blessing of Lord Hanuman. He had been mocked by the BJP after he recited Hanuman Chalisa on TV and visited a Hanuman temple a day before polling.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker, Manoj Tiwari makes crude attack at Kejriwal | OneIndia News

Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker, Manoj Tiwari makes crude attack at Kejriwal | OneIndia News 05:49

 Manoj Tiwari says Kejriwal defiled Lord Hanuman, Alka Lamba attempts to hit AAP worker, Delhi voter turnout 26.36% till 1 PM, Kejriwal posts family picture with inked fingers, Indian crew appeals for rescue on quarantined ship, 15 Malyali students brought to Kochi from Hubei, Delhi woman cop shot...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi Assembly polls: Manoj Tiwari says Kejriwal defiled Lord Hanuman | OneIndia News [Video]Delhi Assembly polls: Manoj Tiwari says Kejriwal defiled Lord Hanuman | OneIndia News

Amid voting in the national capital, vitriol continues to flow between leaders in this bitterly fought election for the Delhi throne. BJP's Manoj Tiwari, in a rather crude remark, said that Delhi CM..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hanuman ji has blessed us: Kejri on AAP victory

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the party's landslide victory in the capital was a blessing of Lord Hanuman. Kejriwal was addressing...
IndiaTimes

Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal celebrates wife Sunita's birthday as fervour grips AAP workers

The AAP victory cannot be sweeter for (ex-IRS officer) Sunita Kejriwal with husband Arvind Kejriwal set for a third term as the Delhi assembly election results...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

asaliyog

yogesh pathak Hanuman Ji has blessed us- Kejriwal me- I thought it was your good work #DelhiPolls2020 1 minute ago

HemantA14987349

Hemant Aggarwal RT @EconomicTimes: .@ArvindKejriwal visits Hanuman mandir after victory, says Hanuman ji has blessed us https://t.co/sHzdzoSXpI https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

Vaakpathi

காவிக்கவி அகத்தியன் This itself should put into rest all speculation that #DelhiElectionResults is victory of Secularism over #Hindutva… https://t.co/I7njgPQzJp 5 minutes ago

choozy14

Wind Blower RT @sairashahhalim: My RW friends are sending me these links and saying ''yeh lo tumhari secular party''.. Hey #RW dodos..there is no issu… 7 minutes ago

itsmevsv

VSV👨🏽‍⚕️ RT @ANI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal: This is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps show… 9 minutes ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times .@ArvindKejriwal visits Hanuman mandir after victory, says Hanuman ji has blessed us https://t.co/sHzdzoSXpI https://t.co/2ASyDnkHAJ 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.