Hanuman ji has blessed us: Kejriwal on AAP victory
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday addressing volunteers at the party office for the first time after he got a clear majority in Delhi assembly poll said the party's landslide victory was a blessing of Lord Hanuman. He had been mocked by the BJP after he recited Hanuman Chalisa on TV and visited a Hanuman temple a day before polling.
Manoj Tiwari says Kejriwal defiled Lord Hanuman, Alka Lamba attempts to hit AAP worker, Delhi voter turnout 26.36% till 1 PM, Kejriwal posts family picture with inked fingers, Indian crew appeals for rescue on quarantined ship, 15 Malyali students brought to Kochi from Hubei, Delhi woman cop shot...