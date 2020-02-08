Hanuman ji has blessed us: Kejriwal on AAP victory

yogesh pathak Hanuman Ji has blessed us- Kejriwal me- I thought it was your good work #DelhiPolls2020 1 minute ago Hemant Aggarwal RT @EconomicTimes: .@ArvindKejriwal visits Hanuman mandir after victory, says Hanuman ji has blessed us https://t.co/sHzdzoSXpI https://t.c… 2 minutes ago காவிக்கவி அகத்தியன் This itself should put into rest all speculation that #DelhiElectionResults is victory of Secularism over #Hindutva… https://t.co/I7njgPQzJp 5 minutes ago Wind Blower RT @sairashahhalim: My RW friends are sending me these links and saying ''yeh lo tumhari secular party''.. Hey #RW dodos..there is no issu… 7 minutes ago VSV👨🏽‍⚕️ RT @ANI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal: This is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps show… 9 minutes ago Economic Times .@ArvindKejriwal visits Hanuman mandir after victory, says Hanuman ji has blessed us https://t.co/sHzdzoSXpI https://t.co/2ASyDnkHAJ 18 minutes ago