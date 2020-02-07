Global  

After hours of tense moments, AAP leader Manish Sisodia pulls off a thriller

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The contest between AAP candidate from Patparganj Manish Sisodia and BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi was nothing short of a thriller which Sisodia finally emerging victorious with a margin of 3,000 votes on Tuesday.
AAP headed for second term in Delhi, BJP distant second

AAP supremo and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was leading in the New Delhi seat by 4,300 seats, while his deputy Manish Sisodia from Patparganj seat was ahead...
