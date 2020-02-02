Global  

High Court seeks government's stand on plea to ban acid sale in Delhi

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Delhi government's stand on a plea by an acid attack survivor, who has alleged that the chemical was still easily available in the capital despite the Supreme Court directions to regulate its sale.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the...
