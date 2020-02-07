Global  

'Best wishes to AAP': Rahul Gandhi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on 'winning Delhi assembly elections'

DNA Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Gandhi took to Twitter to wish Kejriwal, congratulated Kejriwal and his party, with a short post.
News video: Delhi: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi cast vote; Priyanka Vadra votes with 1st-timer son

Delhi: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi cast vote; Priyanka Vadra votes with 1st-timer son 02:43

 Members of the Gandhi-Vadra clan cast their vote in Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday.

Delhi Assembly polls: Manoj Tiwari says Kejriwal defiled Lord Hanuman | OneIndia News [Video]Delhi Assembly polls: Manoj Tiwari says Kejriwal defiled Lord Hanuman | OneIndia News

Amid voting in the national capital, vitriol continues to flow between leaders in this bitterly fought election for the Delhi throne. BJP's Manoj Tiwari, in a rather crude remark, said that Delhi CM..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published

Shiv Sena praises Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, says should be felicitated |Oneindia [Video]Shiv Sena praises Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, says should be felicitated |Oneindia

WORD 'LIES' FROM PM MODI'S SPEECH IN RAJYA SABHA EXPUNGED , SHIV SENA HEAPS PRAISES ON DELHI CM ARVIND KEJRIWAL, KOLKATA: HIGH DRAMA AT BJP'S RALLY IN SUPPORT OF CAA, RAHUL HITS BACK AT PM MODI OVER..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:15Published


Delhi assembly elections: Cong chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul cast vote

Sonia Gandhi, who was unwell and discharged from a hospital here this week, voted at the Nirman Bhavan polling station. She was accompanied by her daughter...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAHindu

Live: Kejriwal set to be Delhi CM for 3rd term, congratulations pour in

Riding on its development agenda, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party looks set for a resounding victory in the Delhi assembly elections and is on its way...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

