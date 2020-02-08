Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Patparganj > Patparganj Election Result 2020: With a hat-trick, Manish Sisodia secures constituency for third time in row

Patparganj Election Result 2020: With a hat-trick, Manish Sisodia secures constituency for third time in row

DNA Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Delhi Elections 2020: Sisodia had been eyeing a hat-trick with a third win from the Patparganj assembly seat
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

AAP set to perform a hat-trick, BJP improves vote share, Cong to draw a blank?| OneIndia News [Video]AAP set to perform a hat-trick, BJP improves vote share, Cong to draw a blank?| OneIndia News

AAP set to win Delhi for a third time, BJP improves vote share, Congress may draw a blank again; BJP's Shaheen Bagh gamble fails to cut ice; AAP leads on seats that saw anti-CAA stir; Adhir Ranjan..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:40Published

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia casts vote at Patparganj [Video]Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia casts vote at Patparganj

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia casts vote at Patparganj

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi Election Results 2020: Manish Sisodia trailing by over 2000 votes at Patparganj against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi

Sisodia had been eyeing a hat-trick with a third win from the Patparganj assembly seat
DNA

Full list of Congress candidates in Delhi assembly election 2020

Congress is contesting 61 seats in the Delhi assembly election 2020 the result of which will be declared on Februray 11. Romesh Sabharwal is contesting against...
Zee News Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.