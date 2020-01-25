Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Kapil Mishra > Karawal Nagar Result 2020: AAP's Durgesh Pathak loses to BJP's Bisht on Kapil Mishra's old seat

Karawal Nagar Result 2020: AAP's Durgesh Pathak loses to BJP's Bisht on Kapil Mishra's old seat

DNA Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, Karawal Nagar seat was won by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kapil Mishra.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra [Video]Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra

BJP candidate from Model town Kapil Mishra has said that AAP should now change its name to Muslim League.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published

Bhima-Koregaon Case: Rahul hits out at PM Modi, Shah over case given to NIA | OneIndia News [Video]Bhima-Koregaon Case: Rahul hits out at PM Modi, Shah over case given to NIA | OneIndia News

RAHUL HITS OUT AT MODI, SHAH OVER KOREGAON-BHIMA CASE GIVEN TO NIA, OMAR ABDULLAH'S PICTURE SURFACES, BEARDED LOOK BEYONd RECOGNITION,IN A FIRST, KERALA OPPOSITION LEADER WANTS GOVERNOR RECALLED OVER..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi Assembly election 2020: BJP snatched these six seats from AAP while AAP wrested only 1 seat from BJP

Interestingly, six of these eight seats have been wrested by the BJP from the AAP in the Delhi Assembly election 2020. The six seats are--Badarpur, Gandhi Nagar,...
Zee News Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimes

'AAP should be renamed as Muslim League': BJP's Kapil Mishra makes another controversial remark

This is not the first time that Mishra is in news for a controversial statement.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald JUST IN | @BJP4India's Mohan Singh Bisht wins from Karawal Nagar with a vote margin of 8,073 beating AAP's Durgesh… https://t.co/FJzcIRYUlQ 11 hours ago

mgmnair

M G M Nair RT @htTweets: #ElectionsWithHT | @BJP4India's Mohan Singh Bisht leading from the Karawal Nagar constituency by a margin of 10,129 votes; AA… 17 hours ago

bsindia

Business Standard #DelhiAssemblyElection result: Mohan Singh Bisht of @BJP4India is leading from Karawal Nagar Constitiency against D… https://t.co/XOVDGwzAvn 17 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #ElectionsWithHT | @BJP4India's Mohan Singh Bisht leading from the Karawal Nagar constituency by a margin of 10,129… https://t.co/fMrFwi2mSv 18 hours ago

TheQuint

The Quint LIVE | AAP's Durgesh Pathak trailing by over 2,800 votes from Karawal Nagar seat, BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht in the le… https://t.co/7basqqkuYl 20 hours ago

GetNewsd

Newsd Karawal Nagar Election Result 2020 Live updates: Counting of votes underway, BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht takes early le… https://t.co/uizZAEpvNy 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.