Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigns taking moral responsibility for assembly poll debacle

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Tuesday resigned from his post, taking moral responsibility for the party's debacle in the Assembly polls. The Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row and reduced its vote share from 9.7 percent in 2015 to 4.27 percent this time.
