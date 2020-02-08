Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigns taking moral responsibility for assembly poll debacle
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Tuesday resigned from his post, taking moral responsibility for the party's debacle in the Assembly polls. The Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row and reduced its vote share from 9.7 percent in 2015 to 4.27 percent this time.
Day after Delhi polls, Congress leaders sparked speculation. Congress' PC Chacko didn't rule out a post-poll alliance with AAP. Meanwhile, other Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury showered praise on Kejriwal-led AAP.
Congress is contesting 61 seats in the Delhi assembly election 2020 the result of which will be declared on Februray 11. Romesh Sabharwal is contesting against...