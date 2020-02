Delhi election result 2020: AAP wins Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran seats of Chandini Chowk Lok Sabha constituency

AAP leader Raghav Chadha emerged victorious from Rajinder Nagar. Chadha won by over 16,000 votes against BJP veteran RP Singh. One of AAP's youngest candidates, Chadha, celebrated with party workers.

