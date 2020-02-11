Aam Aadmi Party's 8 of 9 women candidates register wins in Delhi Assembly election 2020
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a superlative victory in the Delhi Assembly election 2020 on Tuesday (February 11) and eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won their seats. The winners from AAP included Atishi, Dhanwati Chandela, Raj Kumari Dhillon, Bandana Kumari, Preeti Tomar, Bhavna Gaur, Pramila Tokas and Rakhi Birla. The only woman candidate from AAP who lost the election was Sarita Singh.