Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Aam Aadmi Party's 8 of 9 women candidates register wins in Delhi Assembly election 2020

Aam Aadmi Party's 8 of 9 women candidates register wins in Delhi Assembly election 2020

Zee News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a superlative victory in the Delhi Assembly election 2020 on Tuesday (February 11) and eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won their seats. The winners from AAP included Atishi, Dhanwati Chandela, Raj Kumari Dhillon, Bandana Kumari, Preeti Tomar, Bhavna Gaur, Pramila Tokas and  Rakhi Birla. The only woman candidate from AAP who lost the election was Sarita Singh.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi chooses Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party for next 5 years

Delhi chooses Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party for next 5 years 03:01

 Delhi chooses Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party for next 5 years

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

AAP sweeps Delhi: Meet the 8 BJP candidates who defied Kejriwal wave & won [Video]AAP sweeps Delhi: Meet the 8 BJP candidates who defied Kejriwal wave & won

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly Election, a few Bharatiya Janata Party candidates managed to withstand the wave. The latter managed to secure eight seats in the 70-member House.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published

Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress [Video]Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress

Delhi has given a decisive mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party yet again.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 10:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi assembly election result 2020: List of Aam Aadmi Party winners

Live news and results of Aam Adami Party (AAP) winners in Delhi Assembly election 2020: AAP was the first to release its candidate list and contested in all the...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

Delhi Assembly election 2020 results: AAP wins Narela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Nangoli Jat, Mangolpuri Assembly seats of North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

Out of the ten North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won in nine seats--Narela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari,...
Zee News


Tweets about this

jibujoy

jibu RT @TheQuint: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress had fielded a total of 24 women candidates, with… 55 minutes ago

msnindia

MSN India Aam Aadmi Party's 8 of 9 women candidates register wins in Delhi Assembly election 2020 https://t.co/120Zm3zl9l 2 hours ago

bastiwalecarz

INDIAN The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress had fielded a total of 24 women candid… https://t.co/EzQD8J57Aa 6 hours ago

TheQuint

The Quint The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress had fielded a total of 24 women candid… https://t.co/atB4EniZ32 6 hours ago

A_Khobragade14

Atul Khobragade A remarkable democratic mandate for a government which worked on the issues of health, education, women's empowerme… https://t.co/epssbICKAu 6 hours ago

iKNOW_Politics

iKNOW Politics 8 women candidates out of 79 win Delhi Assembly #election. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had fielded nine women candida… https://t.co/UUflNcOkv4 6 hours ago

farischoudhary

faris *I don't celebrate the victory of Aam Aadmi Party.Arvind Kejriwal is the person who didn't speak single word agains… https://t.co/mDa1nAFvBZ 19 hours ago

KaliMoumita

Moumita Kali(Anoosri) RT @IYC: This is the reality and the true face of the Aam Aadmi Party. Misbehaving with women and heckling to dishearten her. Kudos to Sm… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.