Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Brajesh Singh Thakur — who ran a children's home in Bihar 's Muzaffarpur district where 44 girls were sexually exploited — and five others to imprisonment for the rest of their lives. The additional sessions judge also sentenced five convicts in the case to life imprisonment while handing 10-year jail terms to six others. Two others got relatively minor sentences.