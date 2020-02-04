Shots fired at AAP MLA’s convoy in Delhi, one killed: police

MSK RT @saahilmenghani: This day is far from over. AAP leaders allege shots fired at Mehrauli MLA Naresh yadav's convoy in which one of the AA… 11 seconds ago Jamie Noble RT @ANI: Delhi: Delhi: Shots fired at the convoy of Naresh Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Mehrauli on Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, last nigh… 50 seconds ago Pankaj Chadha RT @Joydas: Shots fired at Aam Aadmi Party Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy. One AAP Volunteer dead. In all likelihood, Delhi Police will… 1 minute ago Purnendu Singh RT @ANI: Delhi: Shots fired at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy while he was coming back from temple. One party vol… 1 minute ago Atul Kakkar RT @shilpitewari: Delhi's law and order was never something to look up to but now... Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy while r… 3 minutes ago