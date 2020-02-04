Global  

Shots fired at AAP MLA’s convoy in Delhi, one killed: police

Hindu Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh claimed party volunteer Ashok Mann was killed in the attack
 Congress candidate and former AAP MLA Alka Lamba attempted to slap an AAP worker at a polling booth in Delhi over a comment on her son. It is not clear what the AAP worker said that caused Lamba to lash out. She just missed hitting the man, who was promptly escorted away by the police. The entire...

Recent related news from verified sources

Shots fired at AAP MLA's convoy, 1 killed: Police

A person was killed after some unidentified people opened fire at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh village on late Tuesday night,...
IndiaTimes

Political war erupts over Shaheen Bagh shooter's 'AAP link'; family denies Delhi Police claim

A war of words broke out between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday after the Delhi Police said that the man who fired shots in Shaheen Bagh is a member...
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Shahid_Indian

MSK RT @saahilmenghani: This day is far from over. AAP leaders allege shots fired at Mehrauli MLA Naresh yadav's convoy in which one of the AA… 11 seconds ago

Jamie_Venom

Jamie Noble RT @ANI: Delhi: Delhi: Shots fired at the convoy of Naresh Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Mehrauli on Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, last nigh… 50 seconds ago

pach100

Pankaj Chadha RT @Joydas: Shots fired at Aam Aadmi Party Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy. One AAP Volunteer dead. In all likelihood, Delhi Police will… 1 minute ago

PurnenduSingh33

Purnendu Singh RT @ANI: Delhi: Shots fired at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy while he was coming back from temple. One party vol… 1 minute ago

atul_kakkar156

Atul Kakkar RT @shilpitewari: Delhi's law and order was never something to look up to but now... Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy while r… 3 minutes ago

