Kundali Bhagya 12 February 2020 Preview: Preeta is declared as a criminal in the court

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Kundali Bhagya 12 February 2020 Preview: In tonight's episode Mahira's lawyer presents evidences against Preeta and makes the judge declare that Preeta is the culprit
Kundali Bhagya 6 February 2020 Preview: Karan makes a deal with Mahira

Kundali Bhagya 6 February 2020 Preview: In tonight's episode Karan promises Mahira that he will marry her but only if she proves to the court that Preeta is...
Bollywood Life

Kundali Bhagya 5 February 2020 Preview: Sherlyn reveals her plans to keep Preeta in jail

Kundali Bhagya 5 February 2020 Preview: Sherlyn reveals her plans to Mahira of keeping Preeta in the jail itself. Sherlyn tells Mahira that she has already...
Bollywood Life

Hadiiii29

Hadii💋 RT @OnRishta: 'In the next episode, Preeta's case continues in court without Karan and the judge declares Preeta guilty for trying to kill… 10 hours ago

OnRishta

RishTa_lives_on 'In the next episode, Preeta's case continues in court without Karan and the judge declares Preeta guilty for tryin… https://t.co/lYjyjJGw0m 12 hours ago

ZEE5Shows

ZEE5 Shows Will Sherlyn's lawyer refuse to fight Preeta's case? Read to find out. @AryaSmilesa @ruhichaturvedi #KundaliBhagya… https://t.co/JrHUbgFv9F 4 days ago

ZEE5Shows

ZEE5 Shows Karan promises to marry Mahira but only with 1 condition. Read to find out! @AryaSmilesa @DheerajDhoopar… https://t.co/y9dJmBKnRu 6 days ago

CHANDANSEN1998

CHANDAN SEN Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 5, 2020: Rishabh and Karan make a plan with the help of which Preeta will be relea… https://t.co/qFVCnftNNf 1 week ago

CHANDANSEN1998

CHANDAN SEN Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 4, 2020: In today’s episode, Sherlyn finally returns to Luthra House… https://t.co/y0fBrN7PCK 1 week ago

