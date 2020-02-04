Ratan Tata hits one million followers on Instagram, netizens hail legend
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Business magnate Ratan Tata, who made his Instagram debut on October 30, 2019, has achieved another milestone. The 82-year-old business veteran, who has been setting the internet on fire with his inspiring posts and candid photos with dogs recently achiever the rare feat of 1 million followers on Instagram.
