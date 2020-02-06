Global  

Assam's NRC data 'missing': Home ministry says technical glitch

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
A day after reports emerged that the NRC data in Assam has gone "missing", the home ministry clarified that it was a technical issue of visibility on Cloud and the data is "safe". "There is a technical issue regarding visibility on Cloud," home ministry said. On Tuesday, it was reported that all data of the final list of the NRC has been made offline.
