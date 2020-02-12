Global  

Woman refuses to do labour work, gets beaten up by family

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
*Dhar (Madhya Pradesh):* A woman was beaten up by her family members for refusing to work as labour but the incident came to light after the video went viral on social media. "A video has surfaced of a woman being beaten up by four persons. This is a two-month old video from Bhil Talwada village under Naalchha police station. SHO...
