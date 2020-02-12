Global  

Mumbai: Actor Shahbaz Khan accused of molesting girl, cops file FIR

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
A case has been filed against actor Shahbaz Khan for allegedly molesting a girl here in Mumbai, police said on Thursday. An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara Police Station under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult...
