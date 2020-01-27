Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: Okay if they didn't like it

Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: Okay if they didn't like it

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Singer-composer Adnan Sami says he feels even more responsible towards his craft after receiving the Padma Shri. Scores of Indian social media users, including many Opposition politicians, criticised the government for honouring Sami with Padma Shri.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: I'm being used as a pawn by politicians [Video]Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: I'm being used as a pawn by politicians

Padma Shri recipient Adnan Sami claims he is being used as a pawn by people who have been attacking the government for conferring him with the honour. #PadmaShri #AdnanSami

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:28Published

BJP's Sambit Patra defends Padma awards for Adnan Sami [Video]BJP's Sambit Patra defends Padma awards for Adnan Sami

BJP's Sambit Patra defends Padma awards for Adnan Sami

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Adnan Sami teases Salman Khan, tells him to get married

Padma Shri recipient Singer Adnan Sami recently visited the "Bigg Boss" house with his family. Along with the show's host Salman Khan, they had a lot of fun --...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.