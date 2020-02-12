LPG cylinder prices hiked by over Rs 100 across metro cities

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

State-run Indian Oil on Wednesday hiked the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders across metro cities by over Rs 100. The new rates would be applicable from today. The LPG cylinder prices had not increased after January 1, 2020.







