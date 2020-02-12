Global  

LPG cylinder prices hiked by over Rs 100 across metro cities

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
State-run Indian Oil on Wednesday hiked the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders across metro cities by over Rs 100. The new rates would be applicable from today. The LPG cylinder prices had not increased after January 1, 2020.



The prices had not increased after 1st January 2020....
