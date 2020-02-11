Assam NRC data goes offline, home ministry says, 'data is safe'

*New Delhi:* The Centre on Wednesday said the NRC data in Assam is safe even though some technical issues were visible and that will be resolved soon. The Union Home Ministry clarification came in view of reports that data of the final list of the National Register of Citizens has been made offline from its official website. "The ...

