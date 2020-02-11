Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Assam NRC data goes offline, home ministry says, 'data is safe'

Assam NRC data goes offline, home ministry says, 'data is safe'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The Centre on Wednesday said the NRC data in Assam is safe even though some technical issues were visible and that will be resolved soon. The Union Home Ministry clarification came in view of reports that data of the final list of the National Register of Citizens has been made offline from its official website. "The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: The Value Of Deterministic Data: 605’s Levine

The Value Of Deterministic Data: 605’s Levine 05:37

 SAN JUAN, PR - 605 is officially entering the measurement market with a new product known as 605 Platform. What makes 605 Platform unique, according to Chief Revenue Officer Noah Levine, is that it has “100% deterministic data matching rights against 21 million households.” Levine explains that...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Forrester’s O’Connell: Data Privacy Is a ‘Big Force’ Shaping the Future of Advertising [Video]Forrester’s O’Connell: Data Privacy Is a ‘Big Force’ Shaping the Future of Advertising

SAN JUAN, PR– Forrester Research vp and principal analyst Joanna O’Connell believes that she was early to the topic when she and her colleague researched the cross-channel video advertising..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:52Published

Fragmentation Is The Real Challenge: LiveRamp’s Hoctor [Video]Fragmentation Is The Real Challenge: LiveRamp’s Hoctor

SAN JUAN, PR -- John Hoctor started Data+Math with the idea that TV was “under credited.” Meaning that the medium as a whole was not getting the credit it deserved and was thus becoming..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Technical glitch': Centre says Assam NRC data safe

A day after reports emerged that the NRC data in Assam has gone "missing", the home ministry clarified that it was a technical issue of visibility on Cloud and...
IndiaTimes

Assam's NRC data 'missing': Home ministry says technical glitch

A day after reports emerged that the NRC data in Assam has gone "missing", the home ministry clarified that it was a technical issue of visibility on Cloud and...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.