Arvind Kejriwal likely to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on February 16

DNA Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
This will be his third time as the CM.
Watch: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia visit Hanuman Temple after Delhi win [Video]Watch: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia visit Hanuman Temple after Delhi win

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited Hanuman Temple on Tuesday. Kejriwal and Sisodia were seen praying at the temple after AAP registered landslide victory in Delhi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:54Published

Delhi polls 2020 | 'I invite Amit Shah for a debate with me': Arvind Kejriwal [Video]Delhi polls 2020 | 'I invite Amit Shah for a debate with me': Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at BJP over CM face in Delhi. BJP is yet to announce the name of its CM candidate. Kejriwal invited Home Minister Amit Shah to have a debate with APP.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:16Published


Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi chief minister on February 16

*New Delhi:* AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is slated to take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time on February 16. The oath-taking ceremony...
Mid-Day

Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on Feb 16

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan in a grand ceremony that will be open to public, senior AAP leader Manish...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @dna: #ArvindKejriwal likely to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on February 16 #DelhiElectionResult2020 #DelhiAssemblyElections2020 #… 18 minutes ago

livenow24x7

LIVE NOW 24X7 After landslide win, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal likely to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on 16 February at Ramlil… https://t.co/EAXpdS0n5s 20 minutes ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Delhi government formation LIVE Updates: Day after drubbing in Assembly polls heads roll in Congress, PC Chako step… https://t.co/JJ02V6TNvX 57 minutes ago

ieElections

Decision 2020 Delhi AAP govt formation LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal meets MLAs, to likely take oath on Feb 16 at Ramlila Maidan… https://t.co/LBLhfob71s 1 hour ago

BigMirrorNews

The Big Mirror Arvind Kejriwal likely to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on February 16 https://t.co/Ivl29aeNyc https://t.co/LwSmEC0KQq 1 hour ago

SameedSamani

Sameed Ahmad Samani RT @firstpost: After a resounding victory in #delhiassemblyelections2020 Aam Aadmi Party chief #ArvindKejriwal is set to take oath as the C… 2 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost After a resounding victory in #delhiassemblyelections2020 Aam Aadmi Party chief #ArvindKejriwal is set to take oath… https://t.co/Q266GmDMu7 2 hours ago

dna

DNA #ArvindKejriwal likely to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on February 16 #DelhiElectionResult2020… https://t.co/Qu07dXPu1w 2 hours ago

