Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > ‘Hope ‘Oh My Kadavule’ starts a romcom trend in Tamil cinema’: interview with Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh

‘Hope ‘Oh My Kadavule’ starts a romcom trend in Tamil cinema’: interview with Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh

Hindu Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Actors Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh go hammer and tongs at each other in this Friday’s release, ‘Oh My Kadavule’. But up, close and personal, they are a different story
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Oh My Kadavule’ movie review: An endearing romcom exploring a second chance at love/ life

This Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh-starrer about a couple rediscovering their true self in a disintegrating marriage is a pleasant, non-fuzzy take on modern-day...
Hindu

Oh My Kadavule: ‘I love Ritika Singh!’ — Ashok Selvan on why he would date his co-star

The lead actors of the upcoming Valentine's Day release are a laugh-a-minute when they visit The Hindu to talk about their romcom
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.