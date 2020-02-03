Global  

Nirbhaya's parents: Patiala House Court not in mood to issue death warrant again

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
New Delhi: Nirbhaya's parents on Wednesday hit out at the Patiala House Court, saying the court did not want to issue a death warrant again for the convict in their daughter's gang rape and murder case.

Speaking to media, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said: "This Patiala House Court is not in a mood to issue death warrant again....
 Parents of the 2012 Delhi gangrape case along with women rights activist Yogita Bhayana protested outside the Patiala House Court over delay in execution of death warrants of the four convicts.

