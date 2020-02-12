Trending Entertainment News Today: Love Aaj Kal box office prediction, Baaghi 3’s Dus Bahane, Sana Khan’s ugly breakup
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () From Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty's linkup with an Indian cricketer and a major scene from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi being leaked to Love Aaj Kal's box office prediction, Baaghi 3's Dus Bahane remix and Sana Khan pouring her heart out on her ugly breakup; the big names from Bollywood, South and TV have again grabbed headlines to make it to the forefront of the trending entertainment news today
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's film 'Love Aaj Kal' is all set to release tomorrow and it looks like the film is all set to make a mark at the box office.... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Khaleej Times