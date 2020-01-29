Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 exams to begin from Saturday; check date sheet

CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 exams to begin from Saturday; check date sheet

Zee News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Students who are appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2020 can visit the official website of the board to check exam date sheet. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Class Period Interrupted by Huge Snake in Ceiling [Video]Class Period Interrupted by Huge Snake in Ceiling

Occurred on January 18, 2020 / Philippines Info from Licensor: "Board exam reviewers were in that room taking their class, when they suddenly heard sounds in the ceiling, and then half of the snake..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 06:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams begin today,

 The CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held at 5376 centres while Class 12 exams will be conducted across 4983 centres in the country.
Zee News

Quantum Computing appoints physics expert Nicholas Chancellor to advisory board

Quantum Computing Inc (OTCMKTS:QUBT), an advanced technology company, announced Wednesday the appointment of Nicholas Chancellor to its Advisory Board.  In a...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.