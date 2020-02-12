Global  

Malang effect: Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant vows to vet film scripts that malign Goa

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Claiming that Mohit Suri's Malang projects Goa in a poor light as a drug haven, the state government will henceforth only permit shooting of movies after a thematic inspection, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.
After 'Malang', govt to vet film scripts that malign Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

The Entertainment Society of Goa is a government agency that serves as a nodal body for granting of shooting permissions in the state.
Zee News

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant upset with ‘Malang’ maligning the image of Goa

It was unfair for the film starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani to portray the state as a destination for drugs, said the CM
Hindu


