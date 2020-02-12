Mumbai: Minister instructs MHADA for cluster redevelopment of old Kamathipura buildings Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for cluster redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings in Kamathipura, touted as the city's largest red-light area.



At a review meeting held here, Awhad instructed the Mumbai Building Repairs and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this