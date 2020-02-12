Singing national anthem mandatory in Maharashtra colleges from February 19
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Singing the national anthem will be made compulsory in all colleges of Maharashtra from February 19, cabinet minister Uday Samant said on Wednesday. The state government will issue a notification asking colleges to begin their work with the national anthem from February 19, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,...
The Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has decided to make singing of national anthem compulsory in all colleges from 20th of February, 2020. The announcement was made by the state education Minister Uday Samant in Pune.