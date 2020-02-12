Global  

Modi to flag off IRCTC's 3rd train Kashi Mahakal Express

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
According to the Railway Ministry, the Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corp's (IRCTC) Kashi Mahakal Express will be inaugurated on February 16 from Varanasi and it will start its commercial run from February 20. A senior IRCTC official told IANS here that "the train will be flagged off by Modi."
