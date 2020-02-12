Modi to flag off IRCTC's 3rd train Kashi Mahakal Express Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

According to the Railway Ministry, the Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corp's ( IRCTC ) Kashi Mahakal Express will be inaugurated on February 16 from Varanasi and it will start its commercial run from February 20. A senior IRCTC official told IANS here that "the train will be flagged off by Modi ." 👓 View full article

