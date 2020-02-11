Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi accepts resignations of PC Chacko, Subhash Chopra; Shakti Sinh Gohil appointed as interim Congress in-charge for Delhi
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday evening accepted the resignations of Congress in-charge for Delhi PC Chacko and Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra, with immediate effect. Both Chacko and Chopra had tendered their resignation from their posts after the party's dismal performance in Delhi Assembly election 2020.
Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra tendered his resignation from party. Before resigning, Subhash said he did his best. Congress did not secure a seat in the Delhi polls. AAP swept Delhi polls with 62 seats.