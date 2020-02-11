Global  

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi accepts resignations of PC Chacko, Subhash Chopra; Shakti Sinh Gohil appointed as interim Congress in-charge for Delhi

Zee News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday evening accepted the resignations of Congress in-charge for Delhi PC Chacko and Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra, with immediate effect. Both Chacko and Chopra had tendered their resignation from their posts after the party's dismal performance in Delhi Assembly election 2020. 
Delhi polls | 'Did my best': Delhi Congress president before tendering resignation

Delhi polls | ‘Did my best’: Delhi Congress president before tendering resignation 02:13

 Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra tendered his resignation from party. Before resigning, Subhash said he did his best. Congress did not secure a seat in the Delhi polls. AAP swept Delhi polls with 62 seats.

Recent related news from verified sources

Sonia Gandhi accepts resignations of Subhash Chopra, PC Chacko

Both Chopra and Chacko resigned from their post, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' debacle in the Assembly polls.
DNA

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigns taking moral responsibility for assembly poll debacle

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Tuesday resigned from his post, taking moral responsibility for the party's debacle in the Assembly polls. The Congress...
IndiaTimes

