India will closely monitor Pakistan`s decision to convict 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed in terror funding cases: Government sources

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Indian government sources on Wednesday (February 12) said that LeT chief Hafiz Saeed's conviction is a part of a long-pending international obligation of Islamabad to put an end to support for terrorism. 👓 View full article



