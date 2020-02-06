Global  

India will closely monitor Pakistan`s decision to convict 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed in terror funding cases: Government sources



Thursday, 13 February 2020
Indian government sources on Wednesday (February 12) said that LeT chief Hafiz Saeed's conviction is a part of a long-pending international obligation of Islamabad to put an end to support for terrorism.
Will Pakistan carry through Hafiz Saeed's conviction? India doubts it

Will Pakistan carry through Hafiz Saeed's conviction? India doubts it

 A day after a Pakistan court sentenced Hafiz Saeed to 11 years jail in 2 terror funding related cases, India said that one needs to be cautious and wait and watch whether Pakistan complies with the sentencing. Pak has been under increasing international pressure to get acting on terror activities on...

