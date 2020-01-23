Global  

New faces unlikely in Arvind Kejriwal's government

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 February 2020
*New Delhi:* The AAP said on Wednesday no decision has yet been taken on the names who will find a place in the new Cabinet, but sources said Arvind Kejriwal is likely to retain all the outgoing ministers.

According to reports, Raghav Chadha and Atishi were speculated to get cabinet berths after their outstanding performance...
