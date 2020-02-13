Global  

Kumkum Bhagya 13 February 2020 Preview: Rhea gets jealous to see Ranbir and Prachi together in college

Bollywood Life Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Kumkum Bhagya 13 February 2020 Preview: In tonight's episode Abhi shares with Vikram that Pragya always wanted his love instead of expensive gifts, Meanwhile Rhea finds Ranbir and Prachi together in college
