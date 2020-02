Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ace fashion designer, gay rights activist and Padma Shri awardee Wendell Rodricks breathed his last on Wednesday evening following a prolonged illness. Wendell was 60-years-old at the time of his death. Nilakanth Halarnkar, BJP MLA from the Thivim Assembly constituency and a longtime associate of the 60-year-old fashion designer... Ace fashion designer, gay rights activist and Padma Shri awardee Wendell Rodricks breathed his last on Wednesday evening following a prolonged illness. Wendell was 60-years-old at the time of his death. Nilakanth Halarnkar, BJP MLA from the Thivim Assembly constituency and a longtime associate of the 60-year-old fashion designer 👓 View full article