Bombay high court to be renamed?

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Subhash Desai, minister for Marathi language in the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said on Wednesday that no action would be taken against vehicles which have their number plates in Marathi. The state will also pursue with the Centre the matter of renaming the Bombay high court as Mumbai high court, he said.
