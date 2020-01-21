Global  

Varun Dhawan dismisses rumours of Roka with Natasha Dalal; says he visited her place for a 'birthday party' — read tweet

Bollywood Life Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Bollywood News: On the other hand, Varun Dhawan had briefly spoken about Natasha Dalal on Koffee With Karan 6. "I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life," he had said.
Fans react to Varun's roka denial tweet

Varun Dhawan visiting Natasha Dalal’s residence last night sparked rumours of the couple getting engaged. While the occasion was Natasha's father's birthday...
IndiaTimes

Varun Dhawan's roka with girlfriend Natasha Dalal? Actor calls it 'fake news'

It was actually Natasha's father's birthday party and not Varun's Roka ceremony.
Zee News


