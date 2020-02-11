Global  

Headmaster of a primary school held for sexual assault on students

Hindu Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The arrest of the headmaster, A. Makaliappan (52) from Vinayagar Nagar near Sulthanpet in Coimbatore, came in the wake of an inquiry conducted by the District Child Protection Unit
Headmaster of primary school held for sexual assault on students

The arrest comes in the wake of an inquiry by the District Child Protection Unit
Hindu

