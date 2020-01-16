Global  

Someone called Ratan Tata 'Chhotu', here's how he responded

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Someone called Ratan Tata 'Chhotu', here's how he respondedTata Sons'Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata is known for his heartfelt and posts on Instagram. The industrialist was recently lauded for his response when a user called him 'Chhotu'in the comments for his latest post. Tata, who had joined Instagram last October, had reached 1 million followers on his page, for which he received loads...
‘Our Prime Minister and Home Minister have a vision for India’: Ratan Tata [Video]‘Our Prime Minister and Home Minister have a vision for India’: Ratan Tata

Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Indian Institute of Skills. The ceremony was held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on January 15.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published

