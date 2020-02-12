Global  

Angrezi Medium trailer: Irrfan Khan as a doting father to Radhika Madan is effortless and pure

Bollywood Life Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017's hit Hindi Medium and stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiku Sharda, Ranvir Shorey to name a few. Watch Angrezi Medium trailer here:
News video: 'Angrezi Medium' first look poster out with Irrfan's special message

'Angrezi Medium' first look poster out with Irrfan's special message 01:11

 Actress Radhika Madaan unveiled the first look posters of "Angrezi Medium" on social media. The actress took to Instagram to share the first look.

Angrezi Medium - Trailer Reaction | Irrfan Kareena Radhika | Dinesh Vijan | Homi Adajania [Video]Angrezi Medium - Trailer Reaction | Irrfan Kareena Radhika | Dinesh Vijan | Homi Adajania

Irrfan Khan's EMOTIONAL Message To His Fans With Kareena Kapoor | Angrezi Medium FIRST Poster [Video]Irrfan Khan's EMOTIONAL Message To His Fans With Kareena Kapoor | Angrezi Medium FIRST Poster

Irrfan Khan Unveils ‘Angrezi Medium’ Poster With Special Message for his fans, urges them to wait and watch . Trailer out tomorrow.

Angrezi Medium trailer: Irrfan Khan promises a heartwarming movie


Indian Express

Ahead of Angrezi Medium trailer, Irrfan Khan has a heartfelt message for fans


Indian Express


MaddockFilms

Maddock Films RT @timesofindia: #AngreziMediumTrailer : Fans laud @irrfank , #KareenKapoorKhan and @radhikamadan01's spectacular performances; calls it a… 6 seconds ago

indiacom

India.com #AngreziMediumtrailer out: @irrfank selling off his blood to finance daughter #RadhikaMadan's college fees is all f… https://t.co/oDVvvaRbP5 57 seconds ago

etimes

ETimes .@irrfank has won our hearts yet again with his simple avatar in the trailer of #AngreziMedium. Here’s taking a loo… https://t.co/01CWhEL2vr 2 minutes ago

Showbiz_IT

India Today Showbiz #AngreziMedium trailer out: @irrfank will make you very emotional inside, very happy outside https://t.co/Tal605oaGE 2 minutes ago

NewsX

NewsX Angrezi Medium trailer review: A relevant, endearing and emotional treat #AngreziMedium #AngreziMediumTrailer… https://t.co/YhX5e6rMN0 2 minutes ago

MashableIndia

Mashable India #AngreziMediumTrailer is packed with emotional, comical and heartwarming moments! #AngreziMedium @irrfank… https://t.co/XEgrjraCYA 4 minutes ago

cinestaan

cinestaan #AngreziMedium trailer: #IrrfanKhan shines yet again in the role of a doting father @irrfank #KareenKapoorKhan… https://t.co/YfdNP6F1iI 5 minutes ago

FahadKhan471

Fahad RT @ieEntertainment: #IrrfanKhan and Radhika Madan starrer #AngreziMedium will release on March 20. @irrfank @radhikamadan01 @MaddockFilms… 7 minutes ago

