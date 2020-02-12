Global  

Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, key accused in 2000 match-fixing scandal, extradited from UK to India

Zee News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, one of the main accused in the 2000 cricket match-fixing scandal, has been extradited to India from London, United Kingdom. 
Scotland Yard officers are preparing to hand over Sanjeev Chawla to their counterparts in Delhi Police by Thursday to face match-fixing charges in Indian courts.
He is expected to undergo the requisite medical examinations in Delhi before being taken to Tihar Jail and held in custody in accordance with the Indian...
