Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, key accused in 2000 match-fixing scandal, extradited from UK to India

Scotland Yard officers are preparing to hand over Sanjeev Chawla to their counterparts in Delhi Police by Thursday to face match-fixing charges in Indian courts.

Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, wanted by Delhi Police in 2000 match-fixing scandal, extradited from UK to India He is expected to undergo the requisite medical examinations in Delhi before being taken to Tihar Jail and held in custody in accordance with the Indian...

DNA 18 hours ago



