Guess who AAP just invited to Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in?

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Aam Aadmi Party took to Twitter to make a big announcement which was that 'Mufflerman' or 'Chota Kejriwal' has been invited to Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony on 16th February.

They took to Twitter to say, Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior!"



News video: Kejriwal की जीत के 5 बड़े कारण ये रहे!

Kejriwal की जीत के 5 बड़े कारण ये रहे! 03:32

 Kejriwal की जीत के 5 बड़े कारण ये रहे! #AAP #Kejriwal #DelhiResult2020

