Jammu and Kashmir panchayat election in March, first big exercise after scrapping of Article 370

Zee News Thursday, 13 February 2020
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar on Thursday (February 13) announced that panchayat election in the vacant seats of the Union Territory will be held in eight phases in March.
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat election in March, first big exercise after scrapping of Article 370

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar on Thursday (February 13) announced that panchayat election in the vacant seats of the Union Territory...
Zee News

Caution Advised While Creating Third Front In Kashmir – OpEd

The Narendra Modi government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status embedded in Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcated the state into two...
Eurasia Review

