Jammu and Kashmir panchayat election in March, first big exercise after scrapping of Article 370

Zee News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar on Thursday (February 13) announced that panchayat election in the vacant seats of the Union Territory will be held in eight phases in March.
Panchayat bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir to be held in March

This is the first major political exercise since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.
DNA

Caution Advised While Creating Third Front In Kashmir – OpEd

The Narendra Modi government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status embedded in Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcated the state into two...
Eurasia Review


